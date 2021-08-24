Heat Peaking Wednesday

The heat and humidity will continue to crank as we head through the week. We should peak tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a heat index pushing 100. After that, increasing thunderstorm chances will knock the heat down a bit, but it'll stay really humid into the weekend. For tonight it'll be a fair sky with lows in the low 70s and tomorrow we'll see highs in the low and mid 90s with just an isolated pop up t-storm possible.