Heat Peaks Again Wednesday

Well above normal heat peaks Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs topping out on either side of 90°. The heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s and push triple digits west. A heat advisory is in effect along and west of I-65. Relief comes with a front that will slow and briefly stall Thursday, sparking rounds of showers and storms starting Wednesday night and continuing Thursday. Watch for strong storms capable of gusty wind and heavy rain. Repeated rounds of showers and storms will put down rainfall ranging from 1" to 3" across the Bluegrass and northern counties. Watch for localized flooding.