Heat Peaks Thursday

Our short, early August heat wave peaks Thursday with significant changes on the way this weekend. But before we get there, we have one more steamy day to get through! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs will soar to the low 90s and with that swampy air in place the heat index will top out around 100° again. A heat advisory remains in effect for western & northern counties Thursday. Stay hydrated and don't overdo it outside. A cold front will bring numerous showers, strong storms and heavy rain our way Friday. It'll stall just far enough south to cut the heat and humidity this weekend, highs will be back in the 80s. All eyes are on the deep south to see where the remnants of Fred track, it's possible we'll end up grazed by tropical moisture as that low curves northeast, early to midweek next week.