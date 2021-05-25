Our spell of summerish heat peaks Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s pushing 90°. Lexington's last high in the 90s was last July. We'll end up partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. The better chance for showers and storms fires up midweek, highs will also back off to the low/mid 80s Wednesday. This will set us up for more active weather with showers and storms likely Thursday night into Friday and a considerable weekend cool down inbound! Don't forget to check out May's full super-flower-blood moon overnight into early Wednesday morning.