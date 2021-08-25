Heat Peaks Wednesday

Our August heat wave keeps it steamy with the heat peaking midweek. This could be our warmest day of the year! Lexington's max 2021 high is 92° and we're heading for the low to mid 90s Wednesday. With very muggy air draped across the state it'll feel like we're in the upper 90s to around triple digits in the afternoon. Stay hydrated and don't overdo it outside. A few showers and storms may make it into northern counties overnight with a better chance for scattered showers and storms developing Thursday and Friday. Don't expect much relief, we'll still see above average highs and humid air hanging around into the weekend.