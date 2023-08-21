This week is bringing the heat! An August heat wave clamps down as a sprawling heat dome does the same across much of the central and eastern U.S. with highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday through Friday. This will be our hottest stretch of days so far this year, stay hydrated and don't overdo it if you work outside, especially during the peak heat of the afternoon. Muggy air will send the heat index into the upper 90s, possibly triple digits. Expect the heat advisories and warnings to expand east later in the week. Our hottest days will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before a cold front knocks us back into the 80s this weekend. Lexington's best shot at challenging a record high (upper 90s) will be Wednesday and Thursday.

