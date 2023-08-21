Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Heat Wave Clamps Down

Near Record Highs Later this Week
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted at 3:50 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 04:19:17-04

This week is bringing the heat! An August heat wave clamps down as a sprawling heat dome does the same across much of the central and eastern U.S. with highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday through Friday. This will be our hottest stretch of days so far this year, stay hydrated and don't overdo it if you work outside, especially during the peak heat of the afternoon. Muggy air will send the heat index into the upper 90s, possibly triple digits. Expect the heat advisories and warnings to expand east later in the week. Our hottest days will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before a cold front knocks us back into the 80s this weekend. Lexington's best shot at challenging a record high (upper 90s) will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth