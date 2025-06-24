Watch Now
Heat Wave Continues But An End Is In Sight

Heat Advisory Wednesday
The Heat Advisory continues tomorrow. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s and when you combine the water in the air (dew point) our Heat Index values will go 100-105.

That's at and just a bit below what would be considered Heat Advisory criteria, but since it's the first heat wave of the year, the low numbers have triggered the Advisory.

Historically, today's highs are flirting with a top 10, but no where near the record. It was the hottest June 24 in over a decade though.

There are cooler days are coming by this weekend and a return to normal is coming next week.

