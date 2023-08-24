Heat Wave Continues Thursday

We have two more hot and steamy days to get through with highs in the mid to upper 90s to wrap up the work week! A heat advisory is in effect in the Bluegrass with an excessive heat warning west. The heat index (heat & humidity combined) will top out in the upper 90s and triple digits Thursday and peak in the 100° to 110° range Friday. A cold front will spark and afternoon round of showers and t-showers mainly across southern counties and finally end this oppressive August heat wave. Highs will fall to around 90° Saturday with a few morning showers and storms possible. Sunday trends even cooler and closer to normal with highs in the mid 80s.

