Heat Wave Continues to Simmer

After a record setting Tuesday we continue to simmer in the depths of our June heat wave. Expect highs back in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday, record setting territory and potentially our hottest day of the year so far. With steamy air still entrenched across the Commonwealth the heat advisory continues midweek with an excessive heat warning in effect for northern counties. Another day to find somewhere air conditioned and limit what you do outside, especially during peak afternoon heating. Thursday's looking just as hot but an approaching cold front will spark a few showers and storms late Thursday into Friday and cut the heat and humidity just in time for the weekend.