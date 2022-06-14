Heat Wave Continues Tuesday

We're still broiling in our first heat wave of the year with near record highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. When you add in the tropical humidity, that's when it gets extremely uncomfortable to potentially hazardous. The heat index will max out in the 100° to 110° range again Tuesday. The heat advisory continues for most of us with an excessive heat warning in effect north and west. It's difficult for your body to cool itself in these conditions. Use common sense and limit your time working outside if possible. We're all about the A/C for a few more days! A cold front will usher in cooler and drier air but won't bring much rain later this week into the weekend.