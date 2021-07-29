Heat Wave Ends with a Bang

Thursday will see the heat wave peak with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index pushing if not exceeding triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect for western Kentucky where it will be slightly swampier and hotter. Watch for a cold front driving a round of strong to severe storms our way Thursday evening into early Friday morning. It will weaken as it tracks south, the best chance to see storms with damaging wind will stay north of I-64. After that, it's much cooler and less muggy Friday and Saturday with below average highs in the low to mid 80s. Another front will bring scattered showers, storms and even cooler air late in the weekend.