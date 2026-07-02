Heat Wave in Full Effect

The Commonwealth continues to swelter as our summer heat wave stays locked in. Expect near record highs in the mid 90s Thursday with the heat index topping out in the 100° to 110° range. An extreme heat warning remains in effect until Friday evening. We're still hot and steamy Friday with highs in the low 90s but watch for a few late day showers and storms. Independence day looks quiet, hot and muggy as usual. The heat dome finally slides farther east and starts to lose control early next week with more typical July weather inbound. Highs in the 80s and a daily chance for scattered showers and storms.