Heat Wave Peaks Friday

Heat Advisory With Heat Index 102-107
Posted at 7:08 PM, Jul 27, 2023
Heat Advisory is in effect for tomorrow for high levels of heat and especially humidity.

High temperatures will head to the mid-90s, making it the hottest day of the year. Similar to what we saw today, the dew points in the mid-70s will create Heat Index values 102-107. At that level, heat-related health issues can come on quickly.

If you're outside for an extended period of time, plan on plenty of breaks, either in the shade or better in air conditioning. Drink plenty of fluids to keep yourself hydrated. Wear loose and light-colored clothes. If you can, try to avoid over-exerting in the heat of the afternoon and early evening.

Also, if you leave your pets outside, make sure they have shelter, shade, and plenty of fresh water.

