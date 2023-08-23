Heat Wave Peaks Tomorrow And Friday

Heat Advisory for parts of central Kentucky, including Lexington, through Friday. Thursday and Friday look to be our hottest days, as we hit the mid/upper 90s with heat index of 100-105. For a Heat Advisory, the criteria is technically a Heat Index of 105 or higher for 3 consecutive hours. For the warning, which includes Louisville and northern Kentucky, it's a heat index of 110 or higher. We may fall just short of the technical criteria, but it's going to be hot and humid through the week.

For the next couple of days, avoid the heat of the mid and latter parts of the day if you can. You'll want to stay hydrated and be in air conditioning or shade as much as possible. Also, make sure your pets have a good cool shelter with plenty of water.

For a bit of historical perspective...for the year to date, including today, we've had sixteen 90-degree days. That's actually below the historical average (back to 1890) of just under 20 such days. We also have had less than half of the 90-degree days compared to last year, and we're nowhere near the record years from the 1930s and 40s.

Heatwave eases Saturday and breaks next week as highs eventually head back to normal

