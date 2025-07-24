Our heat wave picks up steam Thursday with highs soaring to the low to mid 90s, rivaling our maximum highs so far this year. In addition, muggier air will push the heat index from the upper 90s into the triple digits, a heat advisory remains in effect for northern and western counties. Even with a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, the heat will be unrelenting with highs still in the 90s and very muggy air persisting into next week.