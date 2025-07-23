Heat Wave Rising

High pressure clamps down midweek and a short summer heat wave takes over. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s through Friday, rivaling our max highs of the year so far. With humidity climbing, the heat index will rise to either side of 100° by Thursday and Friday. The heat advisory that's been in effect for western Kentucky may work its way farther east. The heat backs off slightly this weekend as the ridge breaks down. We'll still be hot and humid with highs around 90° but will see rounds of showers and storms developing Saturday into Sunday.