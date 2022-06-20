After an absolutely beautiful weekend we'll start to crank up the heat again Monday. With humidity still low it will be a nice afternoon but highs will jump to the mid to upper 80s and keep on climbing from there. Get ready for heat wave, round two as that mammoth heat ridge clamps back down! Highs will soar to near record levels Tuesday and Wednesday, into the mid to upper 90s. Possibly our hottest days of the year so far and challenging triple digits in spots. The good news- that steamy, high dew point air from last week won't be as much of a factor this week so heat advisories and warnings won't play as much of a role. But watch out, this is still potentially hazardous heat.