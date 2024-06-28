Heating Up Early in the Weekend

We're starting off the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs edging into the low 90s. It's going to be hotter and muggier with isolated afternoon showers possible. Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday, peaking Saturday night and winding down Sunday morning as a cold front slides east. The overall severe threat is low, but we are under a marginal risk Saturday, watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. Highs will drop from around 90° Saturday to the upper 80s Sunday.