Heat's Up, Humidity Up And Eventually Rain Chances Up

We saw the heat increase today as a lot of us got into the upper 80s to around 90, but the humidity has been negligible, so it's still comfortable. That changes tomorrow as the it'll be hotter and more humid. The lows will start out in the 60s, which is a sign that the humidity is also creeping up. Highs tomorrow will be heading into the 90s with a heat index heading into the mid and upper 90s. It'll be more uncomfortable than the last few days. There will even be a very minimal storm chance late in the day.

Our drought continues to worsen, at least for now. It's possible when the drought monitor comes out tomorrow that we'll be into at least the moderate range. There is hope to reverse that pattern as we head into the holiday weekend. At least isolated storms will be around on Friday. We'll see a more widespread coverage around as the holiday weekend starts on Saturday. It doesn't look like all day rains any day of the holiday weekend, but you'll need to have 'Plan B' ready to go. The rain chances then run all the way through the 8 Day forecast.

Even with the rain chances, there's no guarantee that the rain will be significant. At least according to the European model, the holiday weekend rainfall looks to average between a half and 1 inch. There could be some pockets where it's heavier under the biggest thunderstorms.

We do need the rain even with the holiday coming up.

