Heavy Rain and Flash Flood Threat Continues

The remnants of Ida will continue to weaken Tuesday but still pack a precipitation punch. Expect widespread moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms overspreading the Commonwealth Tuesday as Ida merges with a slowly sagging front. Our heaviest rain and highest threat for flash flooding will be Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Additional rainfall after Monday's soggy start will end up in the 2" to 3" range with isolated higher totals. If you're in an area that's already been soaked it won't take much to see dangerous flash flooding. A flash flood watch remains in effect until Wednesday morning. The low tracks east and we'll rapidly dry out Wednesday afternoon. Highs will run very cool, barely into the 70s Tuesday and in the mid to upper 70s the rest of the work week.