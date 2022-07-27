Heavy Rain and Flood Threat Continues Midweek

We're stuck in a static, stormy and soggy pattern with a front stalled over the Commonwealth midweek and plenty of moisture to work with. Expect additional rounds of showers, storms and torrential rain developing along that boundary Wednesday into Thursday. A few strong to severe storms can't be ruled out in the afternoon but the primary threat is heavy rain. Areas that were swamped with 1" to 3" of rain Tuesday will need to stay weather aware, any additional heavy rain will quickly lead to potentially hazardous flooding. We could pick up as much if not more over the next couple of days, a flood watch remains in effect. Highs will stay in the 80s.