Heavy rain moves out Wednesday before a chilly weekend arrives

We have seen a wet and gloomy Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with widespread showers moving into the region early this morning and continuing on and off throughout the afternoon.

So far, rainfall totals have varied quite a bit across the area, with some locations picking up less than half an inch while others farther west have already received more than an inch of rain.

The good news is that this much-needed rainfall is finally beginning to move out as a cold front pushes across the region. We'll gradually dry things out heading into tonight and Thursday before much cooler temperatures arrive just in time for the weekend.

Showers continue before moving out Wednesday evening

Scattered to widespread showers will continue across Central and Eastern Kentucky through the first part of Wednesday afternoon as a cold front slowly moves through the region.

Some of these showers could still be moderate to heavy at times, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible, especially across Southern Kentucky.

While the overall severe-weather threat remains low, a few stronger showers could produce wind gusts exceeding 40 mph.

Most locations are expected to receive around 1–2 inches of total rainfall, although a few spots could pick up more than 3 inches before the rain moves out.

This rainfall is especially beneficial for areas experiencing ongoing drought conditions. However, some localized flooding or ponding of water on roadways will be possible where heavier showers develop.

Rain will gradually taper off from west to east throughout the afternoon and evening, with most locations drying out by Wednesday night.

Sunshine returns Thursday

After dealing with clouds and rain for much of Wednesday, we'll finally catch a break heading into Thursday!

A few clouds could linger overnight, along with some patchy drizzle, but drier conditions will return as we head into Thursday morning.

We'll start to see some breaks in the clouds throughout the day, with sunshine potentially returning by the afternoon.

Temperatures will also begin trending cooler as we head toward the end of the workweek.

Friday should remain mainly dry as well, although another weather disturbance passing to our north could bring a few more clouds into the region.

A much cooler weekend ahead

If you've been enjoying the unusually warm November temperatures, you'll definitely notice a change this weekend!

Another push of cooler air will move into the region, bringing afternoon highs down into the mid to upper 50s by Saturday.

That's much closer to where our temperatures should be for this time of year, especially compared to the upper 70s and low 80s we experienced earlier this week.

Overnight temperatures will also turn chilly, with lows falling into the 30s across portions of the region.

Patchy frost and even a few localized freezing temperatures will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning, especially across the Bluegrass region.

Dry weather sticks around into next week

The good news is that our cooler weekend is also looking mainly dry!

High pressure will help keep rain chances low through the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side through the weekend before gradually warming again as we head into the new workweek.

For now, keep the umbrella handy through the rest of Wednesday before we finally dry things out and trade the rain for some cooler, more seasonable November weather!