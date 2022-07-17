Heavy Rain Possible To Finish Your Weekend

Keep in mind, we do need the rain in most places, even on your Sunday. We'll see the rain chances increase across the area today from northwest to southeast. Rain is not likely until late today in the southeast. If you've been outside yet, you've noticed it's very humid so the potential is there for intense downpours. As an average amount, 3/4" to about 1.5" of rain are possible, but a few of the most intense downpours could produce a couple of inches, or more, in a short time leading to the flood risk.

The potential for a stronger storm exists as well, especially east of I-75 and north of I-64 which is covered by a slight risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Have the StormTracker Weather app handy today to alert you of any threatening weather and of course we'll have Central Kentucky's only LIVE Doppler radar tracking storms today as well.

Enjoy your Sunday!