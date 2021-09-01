Heavy Rain Threat Ends

We're marking the beginning of Meteorological Fall (September through November) with the exit of a former hurricane and a lingering cool down in its wake. Ida continues its extra-tropical transition as it heads for the east coast midweek and our heavy rain threat rapidly winds down. We'll see lingering scattered showers gradually pushing east and fading later in the day Wednesday. A flash flood watch remains in effect for eastern Kentucky until early Wednesday afternoon but may be dropped sooner. With a breezy north wind, mostly to partly cloudy skies and below normal highs in the upper 70s it'll feel a bit like fall. Expect beautiful days ahead with sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday through Saturday.