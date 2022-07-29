Heavy Rain Threat Finally Winds Down late Friday

We're wrapping up what has been a soggy, unsettled, and for some, devastating week of weather. The cold front that's been stalled across the Commonwealth finally sags southeast and out of here Friday. But it will spark one more round of scattered showers and t-showers through the morning that will fade southeast later in the day. A flood watch remains in effect for southeastern counties until Friday afternoon/evening. Any additional heavy rain could lead to more localized flooding but coverage will be hit or miss. Watch for areas of fog overnight with a much deserved quiet and dry Saturday in the works... partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. It's a brief break, showers and storms will ramp back up Saturday night into Sunday and peak early next week with yet another chance for heavy rain and flooding.