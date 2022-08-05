Heavy Rain Threat Hangs on Early this Weekend

Our stagnant, soggy pattern persists early this weekend with rounds of showers and storms likely Friday into Saturday. It's a good time to stay weather aware! They'll be slow movers and have plenty of moisture to work with, watch for bursts of torrential rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. Rainfall rates could exceed 1" to 2" per hour with a few inches of rain possible over the next 48 hours. A flood watch is in effect until Friday evening in the Bluegrass and until Saturday morning for eastern Kentucky. It will also be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s and steamy air blanketing the Commonwealth. Expect a brief break in the action Sunday with just a few afternoon showers and storms but the heavy rain threat will ramp up again early next week.