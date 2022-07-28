Heavy Rain Threat Persists Southeast Thursday

Southeastern Kentucky was swamped with rounds of torrential rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some areas picking up over a half a foot of rain or more leading to a flash flood emergency. We'll see lingering showers and storms gradually dropping off into the afternoon but the flood watch has been extended until Friday evening southeast. Watch for additional showers, storms and heavy rain firing up overnight into Friday. Any additional heavy rain in areas already hit will cause rapid and potentially hazardous flash flooding. A cold front drops southeast late Friday and we'll finally see a day off from rain Saturday before it ramps back up again late in the weekend.