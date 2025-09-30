Hello October

October is beginning tomorrow, but weather wise, it's certainly not acting like it. However, as October continues we'll lose more than 10 degrees on average by Halloween.

Our normal highs will fall from the mid 70s tomorrow to the low 60s by Halloween. We'll lose over an hour of daylight and can expect our first frost on average by the middle of the month with the first freeze on average by the end. It's also a dry month on average.

If you're enjoying this late summer warmth, well you'll have several more days to do so. Highs will remain in the 80s through the weekend and even when we do drop off some by the middle of next week, we'll still be above the normal. The cool of fall is still a ways off. Rain chances remain nearly non existent until next week.