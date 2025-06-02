Hello Summer!

June (and meteorological summer) started Sunday and your Stormtracker forecast will feel every bit of it over the next few days. High pressure takes over and with a north/northwest wind we'll see loads of hazy sunshine (Canadian wildfires) with near normal highs around 80° Monday. A south/southwest wind shift will clear the haze and send highs climbing to well above normal through midweek. It's time to hit the pool! A cold front will spark a round of showers and strong storms Thursday into Friday and knock us back to the 70s this weekend.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.