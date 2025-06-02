Hello Summer!

June (and meteorological summer) started Sunday and your Stormtracker forecast will feel every bit of it over the next few days. High pressure takes over and with a north/northwest wind we'll see loads of hazy sunshine (Canadian wildfires) with near normal highs around 80° Monday. A south/southwest wind shift will clear the haze and send highs climbing to well above normal through midweek. It's time to hit the pool! A cold front will spark a round of showers and strong storms Thursday into Friday and knock us back to the 70s this weekend.