Here Come The 80s!

Our overall weather pattern is undergoing a fundamental shift that is going to allow summer heat to surge into the Bluegrass over the coming days. A high pressure ridge will build over us taking our afternoon highs to June and July levels by late this week. After taking a run at 80 today we'll see a mild night again tonight with a mostly cloudy sky and just a small chance for an evening thundershower with lows in the low 60s. Tomorrow will end up partly to mostly cloudy with another isolated t-storm chance and a high flirting with 80.