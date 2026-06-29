Here Comes a Heat Wave

Our first summer heat wave sets the Commonwealth to simmer this week as a strong ridge of high pressure aloft clamps down. After a few morning showers and stray storms diminish, we'll end up partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid Monday. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s and with very muggy air blanketing the area, the heat index will top out in the triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect Monday through Thursday. Lexington's record highs are over 100° Monday through Wednesday but fall to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday. We'll come close later this week. This will be an extended stretch of elevated heat and humidity, if you don't have AC or work outside use caution.