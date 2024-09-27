Here Comes Helene

The remnants of Helene will hammer the Commonwealth Friday with high wind and heavy rain. Stay weather aware! Expect the heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts between 6 AM and 3 PM. A flood watch is in effect along and south of I-64 with rainfall totals through Saturday from 2" to 4"+. Expect peak gusts in the 50 to 60+ mph range, a wind advisory and high wind warning are in effect. The relentless wind and rain could lead to downed trees and sporadic power outages. What's left of Helene will stall near western Kentucky over the weekend keeping it windy with lingering rounds of showers Saturday and Sunday.