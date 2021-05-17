Here Comes Summer

Our weather is going through some rapid and profound change this week. We've been stuck with April like weather this month and unusually cool weather most of this year. Today is only the 5th time we've even hit 70 degrees in May. That changes soon. We WILL get our first 80 degree day this week as we skip May and go straight to June because once the 80s arrive, they're not going anywhere for a while.
Posted at 3:03 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 15:03:23-04
