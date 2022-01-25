Here Comes the Cold Again

That quick hit of cold rain that blew through overnight will set the stage for potential slick spots on the roads for your Tuesday morning commute as much colder air filters in. Aside from a few morning flurries we'll dry out, see clouds slowly break, and see highs only around freezing. With clear skies overnight and high pressure building in from out west, we're in for a frigid January night with lows in the upper single digits to low teens. The wind chill may drop subzero at times. Even with plenty of sunshine highs will struggle to reach the upper 20s Wednesday. We're trending milder Thursday and still keeping an eye on a chance for snow showers to start the weekend.