Here Comes the Heat

Mother Nature is changing meteorological gears so fast we're in danger of stripping them. We're heading full tilt into a spell of summer like heat after spending the first couple of weeks of May feeling like we were still stuck in April. A heat dome (ridge of high pressure) sets up the rest of the week and into the weekend effectively stifling any shower or storm development and setting the Commonwealth on a slow simmer. Lexington's first 80° high of the year is likely Wednesday (our second latest on record) and we'll only climb from there. Highs will max out well above average, in the mid to upper 80s this weekend into early next week. Record highs are in the low to mid 90s, we won't be that far off.