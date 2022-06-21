Summer Coming in Hot

Tuesday morning ushers in the summer solstice, the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, the farthest north it will be all year. Meteorologically speaking we've been hip deep in summer since the beginning of June and it's certainly felt that way lately. The heat continues to crank back up with Tuesday's highs soaring to well above normal, in the low to mid 90s. Near record levels for the second week in a row. Wednesday looks just as hot but a cold front will spark scattered showers and a few strong t-showers, mainly late in the afternoon into the evening. Don't expect much relief from the heat, we'll fall from the mid 90s midweek to around 90° Thursday with the heat holding on into the weekend. One positive note with this heat wave, humidity isn't playing such a steamy part with a heat advisory well to our north/northwest.