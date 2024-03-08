Here Comes the Rain... Again

Low pressure slowly spirals in from out west this weekend and we're in for more active weather. Expect rounds of showers and occasional t-showers starting Friday morning and continuing through Friday night into Saturday before finally winding down Saturday evening. Severe weather is not expected but locally heavy rain is possible. Rainfall totals over the next two days will range from a few tenths of an inch up to an inch or two. By the end of the weekend, we'll dry out and turn much cooler. Highs will fall from the mid 60s Friday to the upper 40s Sunday. Watch for Monday morning lows around and slightly below freezing. Don't forget to spring forward! Daylight saving time begins at 2 AM Sunday.