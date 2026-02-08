Here Comes The Thaw!

The cold temperatures have been remarkably long lived, but they're also ending this week as an actual thaw begins.

We'll have one more really cold night tonight as lows head to the upper teens and low 20s, but tomorrow we should get above 40 for the first time since mid January. The lingering snow/ice cover will temper the warm up a bit, but overall we're looking at highs above 40 most of this week, with a day in the 50s on tap.

Even when we do cool off some late this week and next weekend, it's 'normal' cold. The Arctic air is done with us for a while.