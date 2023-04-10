Watch Now
High and Dry

Slowly Warming this Week
weather
Posted at 3:51 AM, Apr 10, 2023
High pressure dominates and we're in for a sunny, slowly warming, dry and spectacular run of spring days! Highs will climb from the upper 60s Monday to a well above normal peak in the upper 70s Thursday. Our next chance for rain creeps in this weekend.

