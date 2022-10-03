High and Dry Monday

The remnants of Ian continue to churn off the east coast early in the week but here in the Commonwealth we're under the influence of a Canadian high with a northeast flow keeping it cool, sunny and dry. Expect highs around 70° Monday and climbing in the mid to upper 70s through midweek. We could use a widespread, soaking rain to tamp down the dust and blunt the growing drought but a cold front that will tank the temps early in the weekend won't bring much rain. What it will bring, the coldest air of the season, possibly our first fall frost/freeze!