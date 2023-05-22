We are high and dry this week with a string of spectacular late May days on the way. Expect a mostly to partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s south. We'll see more of the same Tuesday with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s Wednesday. An overnight (dry) cold front will drop highs back in the 70s Thursday but keep it sunny and dry heading into the weekend. This is ideal hay cutting and baling weather!

