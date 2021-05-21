High and Dry this Weekend

This weekend is nothing but full-bore, peak summer heat even though we're just starting to edge into late May. Well above average highs in the mid to upper 80s, pushing 90° at times will dominate through early next week. A big, summery ridge of high pressure parked overhead will also squash rain chances, we're high and dry for days. Our next decent shot at showers and storms won't fire up until the middle of next week. If you're a backyard gardener this unseasonably hot and dry weather will stress new plants, get ready to run that sprinkler.