High and Dry Tuesday

High pressure takes over Tuesday and drifts east through midweek. This means mostly sunny and spectacular days with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and into the low 80s Wednesday. A southwest flow will set up on the back end of that high as it heads toward the east coast, and we'll see heat and humidity surge Thursday and into the weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to around 90°.
Posted at 3:21 AM, Jun 11, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.