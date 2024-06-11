Watch Now
High and Dry Tuesday

Hotter and Muggier Later this Week
Posted at 3:21 AM, Jun 11, 2024

High pressure takes over Tuesday and drifts east through midweek. This means mostly sunny and spectacular days with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and into the low 80s Wednesday. A southwest flow will set up on the back end of that high as it heads toward the east coast, and we'll see heat and humidity surge Thursday and into the weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to around 90°.

