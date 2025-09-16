High Clouds and Heat Tuesday

High pressure remains in control Tuesday, but we'll see high cloud cover blowing west from that east coast low. All it will do is keep skies partly to mostly cloudy at times and bring highs down from the low 90s we saw Monday to the mid to upper 80s. We'll stay unseasonably warm the rest of the work week with plenty of sunshine highs in the upper 80s to around 90° and continued dry conditions.
