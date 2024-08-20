High, Dry and Below Normal

Watch Now
High pressure slowly dropping south from the Great Lakes and a persistent north/northeast wind will tamp down the temperature and humidity through midweek. We're in for a couple of well below normal but spectacular days! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. As the high slides east, we'll hang on to dry and sunny conditions but see the heat and humidity rising again this weekend.

