High Pressure Holds Midweek

With high pressure overhead we're in for another spectacular summer day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s Wednesday. The problem with this... it'll also be another dry day and we really need some rain to knock back our deepening drought. A warm front bubbles north Thursday with heat and humidity rising as highs edge back into the 90s. Our best chance for rain develops this weekend as a cold front drops south and stalls. A few showers and storms are possible Friday evening but more widespread coverage is likely Saturday. With that front still hanging around we'll see a few lingering showers and storms Sunday and into Independence Day.