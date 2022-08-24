High Pressure Holds On

High pressure tracks east across Ohio and heads toward the east coast later in the week. This sets us up for another spectacular late August day with plenty of sunshine and highs edging into the mid 80s. A north/northeast wind will keep humidity in check for one more day but will slowly swing around to the southwest Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will throw a few showers and isolated t-showers our way Friday. The rest of the weekend, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to around 90°.