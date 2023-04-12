High Pressure Holds on Midweek

Our April weather that's feeling more like late May keeps on keeping on midweek. Expect sunshine and well above normal highs in the upper mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Lexington's record highs are in the mid 80s. We'll stay in the 70s Friday and Saturday but see cloud cover developing and a few showers and storms creeping in. The better chance for more widespread showers and storms is still on track for Saturday night into Sunday with much cooler air following early next week.

