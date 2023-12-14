Watch Now
High Pressure in Control

Sunny and Warmer into the Weekend
Posted at 4:05 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 04:05:04-05

A mega ridge of high pressure dominates Thursday through Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s. This is above normal and spectacular weather for this time of the year. An approaching cold front will ramp up our rain chance late in the weekend, showers are likely Sunday with chillier air following early next week.

