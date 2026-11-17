High pressure keeps clamped down through the middle of the week, and we're still on track for sunny, dry and gradually warming days. Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday. The sun keeps shining as high keep warming up from the mid to upper 60s through the end of the week. A weekend cold front will bring an increasing chance for showers with cooler air following early next week.
High Pressure Remains in Control
Sunny, Dry and Warmer Each Day
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